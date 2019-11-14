Traveling Music 11-17-19

Traveling Music
Date: 11-17-19
Shonti Elder
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
She’s Got You
Rosanne Cash / Hank Cochran
The List
Manhattan Records
3:07
My Old Friend
Tim McGraw / Craig Wiseman, Steve McEwan
Live Like You Were Dying
Curb Records
3:36
Saginaw Michigan
Leo Kottke (with Emmylou Harris) / Bill Anderson, Don Wayne
Time Step
Beat Goes On Records
3:37
I Hope
Dixie Chicks / Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, Emily Robinson, Keb Mo’
Taking the LongWay
Open Wide
5:24
Love Minus Zero / No Limit
Jackson Browne / Bob Dylan
Chimes of Freedom: The Songs of Bob Dylan
Amnesty International
4:20
How Can I Keep From Singing?
Arlo Guthrie and Pete Seeger / Doris Plenn
Precious Friend
Warner Brothers
2:31
What Wondrous Love?
Anonymous 4 / Traditional (shape note singing)
American Angels
Harmonia Mundi
2:35
We Carry On
Tim McGraw / Tom Douglas, James T. Slater
Live Like You Were Dying
Curb Records
4:10
Take These Chains From My Heart
Rosanne Cash / Hy Heath, Fred Rose
The List
Manhattan Records
3:32
Silver Wings
Rosanne Cash (with Rufus Wainwright) / Merle Haggard
The List
Manhattan Records
3:49
Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here With You
Sugarland / Bob Dylan
Chimes of Freedom: The Songs of Bob Dylan
Amnesty International
3:55
Here Comes That Rainbow Again
Leo Kottke (with Emmylou Harris) / Kris Kristofferson
Time Step
Beat Goes On Records
3:10
Please Don’t Talk About Me When I’m Gone
Arlo Guthrie and Pete Seeger / Sidney Clare, Sam Stept, Bee Palmer
Precious Friend
Warner Brothers
6:29
Dem Deer
Lou and Peter Berryman
Some Days
Cornbelt Records
1:55