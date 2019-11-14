Traveling Music 11-17-19

Traveling Music

Date: 11-17-19

Shonti Elder

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

She’s Got You

Rosanne Cash / Hank Cochran

The List

Manhattan Records

3:07

My Old Friend

Tim McGraw / Craig Wiseman, Steve McEwan

Live Like You Were Dying

Curb Records

3:36

Saginaw Michigan

Leo Kottke (with Emmylou Harris) / Bill Anderson, Don Wayne

Time Step

Beat Goes On Records

3:37

I Hope

Dixie Chicks / Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, Emily Robinson, Keb Mo’

Taking the LongWay

Open Wide

5:24

Love Minus Zero / No Limit

Jackson Browne / Bob Dylan

Chimes of Freedom: The Songs of Bob Dylan

Amnesty International

4:20

How Can I Keep From Singing?

Arlo Guthrie and Pete Seeger / Doris Plenn

Precious Friend

Warner Brothers

2:31

What Wondrous Love?

Anonymous 4 / Traditional (shape note singing)

American Angels

Harmonia Mundi

2:35

We Carry On

Tim McGraw / Tom Douglas, James T. Slater

Live Like You Were Dying

Curb Records

4:10

Take These Chains From My Heart

Rosanne Cash / Hy Heath, Fred Rose

The List

Manhattan Records

3:32

Silver Wings

Rosanne Cash (with Rufus Wainwright) / Merle Haggard

The List

Manhattan Records

3:49

Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here With You

Sugarland / Bob Dylan

Chimes of Freedom: The Songs of Bob Dylan

Amnesty International

3:55

Here Comes That Rainbow Again

Leo Kottke (with Emmylou Harris) / Kris Kristofferson

Time Step

Beat Goes On Records

3:10

Please Don’t Talk About Me When I’m Gone

Arlo Guthrie and Pete Seeger / Sidney Clare, Sam Stept, Bee Palmer

Precious Friend

Warner Brothers

6:29

Dem Deer

Lou and Peter Berryman

Some Days

Cornbelt Records

1:55