A bear attack left him blind. Now he’s on a continuous path of self rediscovery.

It happened in the blink of an eye. Walking back after a day of fishing, Dan Bigly ran into a brown bear on the trail. Before Dan had time to react, the bear was on him, tearing at his scalp and face, leaving him bleeding and fighting for his life. The attack left Dan blind, suffering chronic pain, and wondering what his life would be like now. Finding himself forever changed, Dan set out on a Journey to rediscover himself and redefine his path. On the next Line One, we discuss trauma, pain, hope and gratitude with therapist, author, and bear attack survivor, Dan Bigly.

Psychology Today and Help Guide both offer strategies and support for overcoming emotional and psychological Trauma

