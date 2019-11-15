Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Nov. 15, 2019

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Homer Spit. (KBBI file photo)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via emailpodcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

The family of a Homer woman who disappeared a month ago continues to search. Also: With SEA-TAC getting closer to capacity limits, a look at planning the next big Pacific Northwest airport.

Reports tonight from:

  • Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
  • Nat Herz and Kirsten Swann in Anchorage
  • Hope McKenney in Unalaska
  • Christina Whiting in Homer
  • Davis Hovey in Nome

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR