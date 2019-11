Anchorage was blanketed in snow on Oct. 21, 2016. This year, Anchorage has had the least ever snowfall through Nov. 14. (Photo by Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage)

This winter ranks in last place for snowfall in Anchorage by this time of year.

But University of Alaska Fairbanks climatologist Brian Brettschneider says we might as well put the word “winter” in quotes.

That’s because temperatures across the state continue to stay above normal, little to no sea ice has formed on Alaska’s northern sea coasts and, Brettschneider says, many parts of the state — with the exception of the Interior — are facing a similar snow situation as Anchorage.

