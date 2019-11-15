When most people think of the Arctic, agriculture isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. But north of the Arctic Circle in the tiny village of Anaktuvuk Pass, that’s exactly what’s happening.

A changing climate is affecting the Arctic growing environment, and one health-conscious resident is adapting by growing food locally and re-connecting her community to gardening.

Reporter Erin McKinstry brings us this story.

