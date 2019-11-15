Dunleavy revenue commissioner resigns as state budget proposal deadline approaches

Revenue Commissioner Bruce Tangeman answers questions from the press about the governor’s 10-year budget in March. On Friday, Tangeman noted that a Moody’s Investors Services report changing Alaska’s credit rating outlook to negative used the phrase “political paralysis” twice. (Photo by Skip Gray/360 North)

Bruce Tangeman will resign as commissioner of the Alaska Department of Revenue.

The resignation comes a month before Gov. Mike Dunleavy must submit his next budget proposal. Dunleavy said in a statement that he “regrettably” received Tangeman’s letter of resignation. The governor also thanked Tangeman.

In an opinion article published on the Anchorage Daily News website Friday, Tangeman wrote that he wants Governor Mike Dunleavy “to have someone who is 100% aligned with his vision.” He also wrote that any potential new taxes would support what he called an unsustainable budget, as well as permanent fund dividends.

“His leadership and oversight of the Department of Revenue enabled many lasting changes and efficiencies,” Dunleavy said in a written statement. “His character and strong work ethic have been a valuable asset to our team.”

Dunleavy added that he wishes Tangeman “all the best for his future endeavors.”

The governor’s office said Tangeman will oversee the rollout of the upcoming fall revenue forecast and the budget, and will continue in his role until a replacement is found.

Tangeman previously served as policy director for the Senate majority, vice president and chief financial officer of the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation, and deputy revenue commissioner.

A spokesperson for the Department of Revenue said Tangeman wasn’t immediately available for comment. A Dunleavy spokesperson also said he wasn’t available.