Opportunities for Agriculture in Rural Alaska | Alaska Insight

Climate change is changing what Alaskans can expect during the growing season, presenting both new challenges and opportunities for fresh food in rural Alaska. Will residents, even in the arctic, be able to grow enough food for their winter use and sell extra produce to others?

This week on Alaska Insight, Lori Townsend sits down with Liz Synder, director of Food Research, Enterprise, and Sustainability Hub (FRESH) at the University of Alaska Anchorage, and reporter Erin McKinstry to discuss the prospects for food security and micro-economies in remote regions of Alaska. We also travel to the small village of Anaktuvuk Pass to learn about Gardens in the Arctic.