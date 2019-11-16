Rickshaw Run across India

Alaskan’s are travelers, adventurers, and risk-takers. We live in a large state dominated by nature with few people, requiring us to deal with adversity and solve problems on the fly. Alaska’s small population means we know each other or know someone who knows someone else: the first degree of separation. That means we have to work together. We also travel the world successfully using those skills. This show features three Alaskans traveling 1800 miles in India going 20 mph in a 7 horsepower Rickshaw, a three-wheeled covered motorcycle commonly used for transportation in many third world countries. Join us to learn about this amazing adventure, and to escape to India.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:

  • Melanie Duchin, Mark Austin, and Dave Shuman, three Alaskans who traveled 1800 miles through India in a Rickshaw.

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, November 21st, 2019. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, November 21st, 2019. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, was the Audio Media Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He now produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, the Alaska focused outdoors program. He also maintains the web posts for that show. You may have heard him filling in for Morning Edition or All Things Considered and can still find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

