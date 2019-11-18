Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Nov. 18, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
A Republican who owns his own hunting and fishing guiding business has been appointed to the Alaska Legislature. Plus: As a wolverine makes headlines for venturing into Anchorage, we head to the zoo to learn more about the animals.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman and Elizabeth Jenkins in Juneau
- Robert Woolsey in Sitka
- Zachariah Hughes, Abbey Collins and Nat Herz in Anchorage
- Henry Leasia in Haines