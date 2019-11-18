Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Nov. 18, 2019

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
The Tongass National Forest, near Ketchikan, Alaska. (Photo by Elissa Nadworny/NPR)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A Republican who owns his own hunting and fishing guiding business has been appointed to the Alaska Legislature. Plus: As a wolverine makes headlines for venturing into Anchorage, we head to the zoo to learn more about the animals. 

Reports tonight from:

  • Andrew Kitchenman and Elizabeth Jenkins in Juneau
  • Robert Woolsey in Sitka
  • Zachariah Hughes, Abbey Collins and Nat Herz in Anchorage
  • Henry Leasia in Haines

