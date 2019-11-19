Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Members of Alaska’s congressional delegation say following the impeachment inquiry of President Trump has not been a huge part of their work lately. Plus: A curious spike in stolen vehicles in Bethel, where, when the river isn’t frozen, there are no roads out of town.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Nat Herz in Anchorage
- Jacob Resneck and Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
- Laura Kraegel in Unalaska
- Greg Kim in Bethel