Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019

Dan Mullins and Chelsea Hoffman both had their cars stolen on Oct. 28. They both found their vehicles the next day. (Photos via KYUK courtesy of Dan Mullins and Chelsea Hoffman)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Members of Alaska’s congressional delegation say following the impeachment inquiry of President Trump has not been a huge part of their work lately. Plus: A curious spike in stolen vehicles in Bethel, where, when the river isn’t frozen, there are no roads out of town.

Reports tonight from: