Traveling Music 11-24-19

Traveling Music

Date: 11-24-19

Shonti Elder

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

See How Much I Love You

Sylvia / Kent Robbins

The Real Story

Red Pony Records

3:50

Resilience

Tamara McCoy / Raveyn Ailey, Tamara McCoy

Lullaby Project 2019

Keys To Life

3:39

Infinity

Hilary Morgan / Linda Richards, Hilary Morgan

Lullaby Project 2019

Keys To Life

4:03

Ain’t Nobody Better Than You

Corinthia Rabb McCoy / Kendria Nicole Huskey

Lullaby Project 2017

Keys To Life

1:21

The Best of Me

Sunni M. / Annie B. Shenault, Sunni M.

Lullaby Project 2019

Keys To Life

2:29

My Promise

Mary Schallert / Cassandra Hunicke, Mary Schallert

Lullaby Project 2017

Keys To Life

5:08

Never Let You Go

Shelley Biss / Andrea Benavidez-Edwin, Shelley Biss

Lullaby Project 2019

Keys To Life

3:00

Chance Encounter

Sylvia / Craig Bickhardt, Sylvia Hutton, Kent Robbins

The Real Story

Red Pony Records

Choose Joy

Suzanne Little / Diana Waggy, Suzanne Little

Lullaby Project 2019

Keys To Life

2:02

Revolving Door

Tai Trujillo, Lucy Hansen / Shelena Hansen, Tai Trujillo, Shirley Mae Springer Staten

Lullaby Project 2019

Keys To Life

3:21

I Think Of You Every Day

Tamara McCoy / Veronica Sittnan, Shana Jones

Lullaby Project 2017

Keys To Life

2:10

To Know Love

Alexandria McKay / Nicole Diaz, Yngvil Vatn Guttu

Lullaby Project 2019

Keys To Life

4:50

You Still Call Me Mom

Corinthia Rabb McCoy / Kendria Nicole Huskey, Corinthia Rabb McCoy

Lullaby Project 2017

Keys To Life

3:08

My Ducks

Kippy Lanz with Jamie Whiteman / April Charmley, Kippy Lanz

Lullaby Project 2019

Keys To Life

4:45

Alyssa’s Song

Peggy Monoghan / Katrina Stauffacher, Shonti Elder

Lullaby Project 2019

Keys To Life

5:51