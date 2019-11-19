Traveling Music 11-24-19

Traveling Music
Date: 11-24-19
Shonti Elder
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
See How Much I Love You
Sylvia / Kent Robbins
The Real Story
Red Pony Records
3:50
Resilience
Tamara McCoy / Raveyn Ailey, Tamara McCoy
Lullaby Project 2019
Keys To Life
3:39
Infinity
Hilary Morgan / Linda Richards, Hilary Morgan
Lullaby Project 2019
Keys To Life
4:03
Ain’t Nobody Better Than You
Corinthia Rabb McCoy / Kendria Nicole Huskey
Lullaby Project 2017
Keys To Life
1:21
The Best of Me
Sunni M. / Annie B. Shenault, Sunni M.
Lullaby Project 2019
Keys To Life
2:29
My Promise
Mary Schallert / Cassandra Hunicke, Mary Schallert
Lullaby Project 2017
Keys To Life
5:08
Never Let You Go
Shelley Biss / Andrea Benavidez-Edwin, Shelley Biss
Lullaby Project 2019
Keys To Life
3:00
Chance Encounter
Sylvia / Craig Bickhardt, Sylvia Hutton, Kent Robbins
The Real Story
Red Pony Records
Choose Joy
Suzanne Little / Diana Waggy, Suzanne Little
Lullaby Project 2019
Keys To Life
2:02
Revolving Door
Tai Trujillo, Lucy Hansen / Shelena Hansen, Tai Trujillo, Shirley Mae Springer Staten
Lullaby Project 2019
Keys To Life
3:21
I Think Of You Every Day
Tamara McCoy / Veronica Sittnan, Shana Jones
Lullaby Project 2017
Keys To Life
2:10
To Know Love
Alexandria McKay / Nicole Diaz, Yngvil Vatn Guttu
Lullaby Project 2019
Keys To Life
4:50
You Still Call Me Mom
Corinthia Rabb McCoy / Kendria Nicole Huskey, Corinthia Rabb McCoy
Lullaby Project 2017
Keys To Life
3:08
My Ducks
Kippy Lanz with Jamie Whiteman / April Charmley, Kippy Lanz
Lullaby Project 2019
Keys To Life
4:45
Alyssa’s Song
Peggy Monoghan / Katrina Stauffacher, Shonti Elder
Lullaby Project 2019
Keys To Life
5:51