Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019

By
Mayowa Aina
-
Wrangell police recovered a few fake $100 bills that were given to local stores. (June Leffler/ KSTK)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via emailpodcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A Senate Committee advances a bill to help improve how law enforcement handles cases of murdered and missing indigenous women. Plus: Some funny money is floating around the Southeast city of Wrangell.

Reports tonight from:

  • Nat Herz and Zachariah Hughes in Anchorage
  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Henry Leasia and Claire Stremple in Haines
  • Elizabeth Jenkins in Metlakatla
  • Eric Stone in Ketchikan
  • Jacob Resenck in Juneau
  • June Leffler in Wrangell

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR