When you think of extremely dry conditions, California wildfires probably come to mind. But in 2018, some parts of Southeast Alaska were officially declared to be in drought. The region has gotten enough precipitation in the last few years to flood some parts of the country. But it’s not nearly enough to sustain a way of life — dependent on rain.

Reporter Elizabeth Jenkins brings us this story from Metlakatla, where a community is trying to adapt.

LISTEN: Metlakatla, which depends on water, has moved quickly to accommodate the realities of drought