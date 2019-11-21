What should the future of Alaska’s government look like? AFN has a few ideas.

What should the future of Alaska’s government look like and who should decide? The Alaska Federation of Natives annual convention theme last month was Good Government-Alaskan Driven. Discussions ranged from the perennial call for increased public safety to examining Alaska’s economy. How does AFN leadership see their role in driving political change and how do they work with tribal leaders to accomplish it? We’ll ask on the next Talk of Alaska.
HOST: Lori Townsend GUESTS:
Aaron Leggett, President and Chair, Native Village of Eklutna
Julie Kitka, President, Alaska Federation of Natives
Nicole Borromeo, Executive Vice-President & General Counsel, AFN
Ana Hoffman, Co-Chair, Alaska Federation of Natives
