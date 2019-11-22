Gratitude: Is it an emotion? A virtue? A behavior?

Infographic created by Here’s My Chance, and borrowed from “the Greater Good Science Center at the University of California Berkeley.

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, I wanted to host a program that would get us in the right frame of mind. After all, it sometimes feels as if we’re swimming through swamps of toxic behavior and attitudes. Bombarded by threats to a healthy planet; bedrock values that suddenly seem perched on quick sand; a pervasive nastiness toward anything different; an overt greediness for self over public good. Trust can feel eroded.

Not exactly sure how to proceed, I reached out to ministers, psychologists, musicians. So what we have here today is a potluck of thoughts around feeling thankful. Some of it is spiritual. Some of it is scientific. Some of it is musical. All of it is conversational.

If you have something you are thankful for in Anchorage or Alaska, or about your family or your work or your circumstances, feel free to call and share that. Otherwise, the goal of today’s show is to spread the word about benefits of gratitude. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

Marcia Wakeland, counselor, Alaska co-catalyst for The Listening Post

May Xiong, Hmong community liaison

Curtis Ivanoff, field director, Covenant Church

