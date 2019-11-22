When drought came to the rainforest, Metlakatla adapted | Alaska Insight

Alaska’s vast geography features dramatic precipitation variation from the relatively dry arctic to the rainforests of the southeast, but a changing climate is causing problems in some unexpected ways.

This week on Alaska Insight, we’ll visit the Southeast community of Metlatakla to learn how residents in the community are working to adapt to a problem they never imagined — drought. Brian Brettschneider, a climate researcher with the International Arctic Research Center at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and KTOO reporter Elizabeth Jenkins join host Lori Townsend to discuss community health and water conservation in a rainforest.

This episode was supported by a grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.