Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Nov. 25, 2019

This map shows a storm inbound for the Northwest Arctic, with the color field representing wind speed. (Graphic courtesy of Rick Thoman)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

From ranked choice to earlier voter participation, some advocates hope to change the way Alaska votes. Plus, there have been mountain lion sightings near Delta, but the camera-shy cat – if it’s real – hasn’t left a trace. And, large snow storms are set to hit Western Alaska this week and they are likely to disrupt sea ice in the region, which is forming at a much slower rate due to an abnormally warm year.

Reports tonight from: