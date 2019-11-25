Traveling Music 12-1-19

Traveling Music

Date: 12-1-19

Shonti Elder

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

Who Will Take My Place?

The Duhks / Don Freschette

Migration

Sugar Hill

3:39

Turn Turn Turn

Judy Collins / Ecclesiastes – Pete Seeger

Forever: An Anthology

Elektra

3:40

Dublin Boys

Antje Duvekot / Antje Duvekot

The Near Demise of the High Wire Dancer

www.antjeduvekot.com

3:26

Going to the West

Critton Hollow String Band /

Cowboys and Indians

Yodal-ay-Hee

3:27

Virginia’s Reel

Guy Clark / Guy Clark

Texas Cookin’

Sugar Hill

2:58

Bird on the Wire

Leonard Cohen / Leonard Cohen

Cohen Live

Columbia

6:53

Tall Eyes

Jim Lauderdale / Robert Hunter, Jim Lauderdale

Patchwork River

Thirsty Tigers

3:14

I’m Tied To Ya’

Rodney Crowell with Sheryl Crow / Rodney Crowell, Michael McGlynn

Close Ties

New West Records

3:59

Lord Remember Be

Ruthie Foster with the Blind Boys of Alabama /

Let It Burn

Blue Corn Music

3:11

Be Gone Forever

Guy Clark with Emmy Lou Harris, Darrell Scott / Keith Sykes, Anna McGarrigle

Cold Dog Soup

Sugar Hill

3:10

Farewell to Tarwathie

Judy Collins / Traditional

Forever: An Anthology

Elektra

4:53

Irina’s Waltz

Critton Hollow String Band / Dirk Powell

Cowboys and Indians

Yodal-ay-Hee

2:27

Sing Me A Song

Critton Hollow String Band / Ola Belle and Dave Reed

Cowboys and Indians

Yodal-ay-Hee

5:52

Heaven’s My Home

The Duhks / Ruby Amanfu, Katie Herzig

Migration

Sugar Hill

4:03