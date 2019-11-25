Traveling Music 12-1-19

Traveling Music
Date: 12-1-19
Shonti Elder
Who Will Take My Place?
The Duhks / Don Freschette
Migration
Sugar Hill
3:39
Turn Turn Turn
Judy Collins / Ecclesiastes – Pete Seeger
Forever: An Anthology
Elektra
3:40
Dublin Boys
Antje Duvekot / Antje Duvekot
The Near Demise of the High Wire Dancer
www.antjeduvekot.com
3:26
Going to the West
Critton Hollow String Band /
Cowboys and Indians
Yodal-ay-Hee
3:27
Virginia’s Reel
Guy Clark / Guy Clark
Texas Cookin’
Sugar Hill
2:58
Bird on the Wire
Leonard Cohen / Leonard Cohen
Cohen Live
Columbia
6:53
Tall Eyes
Jim Lauderdale / Robert Hunter, Jim Lauderdale
Patchwork River
Thirsty Tigers
3:14
I’m Tied To Ya’
Rodney Crowell with Sheryl Crow / Rodney Crowell, Michael McGlynn
Close Ties
New West Records
3:59
Lord Remember Be
Ruthie Foster with the Blind Boys of Alabama /
Let It Burn
Blue Corn Music
3:11
Be Gone Forever
Guy Clark with Emmy Lou Harris, Darrell Scott / Keith Sykes, Anna McGarrigle
Cold Dog Soup
Sugar Hill
3:10
Farewell to Tarwathie
Judy Collins / Traditional
Forever: An Anthology
Elektra
4:53
Irina’s Waltz
Critton Hollow String Band / Dirk Powell
Cowboys and Indians
Yodal-ay-Hee
2:27
Sing Me A Song
Critton Hollow String Band / Ola Belle and Dave Reed
Cowboys and Indians
Yodal-ay-Hee
5:52
Heaven’s My Home
The Duhks / Ruby Amanfu, Katie Herzig
Migration
Sugar Hill
4:03