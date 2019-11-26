$1M worth of illicit drugs seized from suspected dealer’s safe-deposit box

Ketchikan Police Department. (KRBD file photo)

Ketchikan police announced Friday afternoon that they’ve seized around $1 million worth of illegal drugs found inside a suspected dealer’s bank safe-deposit box.

Bellingham-area resident Spencer Hill was already in custody facing other charges. He was arrested Nov. 6 in a Ketchikan hotel with a half pound of methamphetamine, a small amount of heroin, a pistol reported stolen and a money counting machine, police said.

Authorities say they served a search warrant at a Ketchikan bank branch the following day and confiscated 3.2 pounds of meth and 1.79 pounds of heroin. Police say the estimated street value of the drugs exceeds a million dollars if parceled out into individual doses.

Hill remains incarcerated in the Ketchikan jail with bail set at $100,000. He’s due to appear in court in early December. The investigation continues.