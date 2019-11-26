A Discussion of the Anchorage Climate Action Plan

Cover of the municipality’s Climate Action Plan. The underlying city photo is from the Lu Liston Collection, Anchorage Museum. A UAA student designed the cover. (Municipality of Anchorage)

This discussion focuses on the recently adopted Anchorage Climate Action plan. Speakers explain what the city is doing to address climate change and what the community can do to help. The talk features representatives from the University of Alaska Anchorage and the Municipality of Anchorage.

This event was presented by Alaska Common Ground.

Panelists:

Mara Kimmel – Resilience Team Lead, Municipality of Anchorage

Shaina Kilcoyne – Municipality, Solid Waste Services

Micah Hahn – UAA, Institute of Circumpolar Health Studies

Moderated by Libby Roderick – UAA, Difficult Dialogues Initiative

BROADCAST: Tuesday, November 26 at 2:00 p.m.

RECORDED: Wednesday, November 6th, 2019 at the 49th State Brewing Co.

