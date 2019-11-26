Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
The administration of Gov. Mike Dunleavy has settled a lawsuit seeking to declare the Alaska Hire law unconstitutional. Plus: Juneau cabin rentals are selling like hotcakes. Can new construction help meet the sizzling demand? And, a month of near-constant downpour has finally lifted the Ketchikan area out of drought, but all of that rain seems to have brought a new set of problems.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Kavitha George in Kodiak
- Tyler Thompson in Dillingham
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Robyne in Fairbanks
- Jeremy Hsieh and Adelyn Baxter in Juneau
- Greg Kim in Bethel