Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019

Recall Dunleavy volunteers Frankie Urquhart, left, Jessie Chapman and Pat Chapman gather signatures on Aug. 1 in downtown Ketchikan for a petition to remove Gov. Mike Dunleavy from office. (Photo by Elizabeth Gabriel/KRBD)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The group Recall Dunleavy reveals its legal arguments in favor of the application to recall the governor. Plus: A natural disaster has become a financial disaster for many Southcentral Alaskans who experienced last year’s magnitude 7.1 earthquake.

