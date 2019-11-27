Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
The group Recall Dunleavy reveals its legal arguments in favor of the application to recall the governor. Plus: A natural disaster has become a financial disaster for many Southcentral Alaskans who experienced last year’s magnitude 7.1 earthquake.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Nat Herz, Zachariah Hughes and Kirsten Swann in Anchorage
- Katherine Rose in Sitka