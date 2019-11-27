The Nov. 30 earthquake, one year later: what did we learn?

Mat-Su School Superintendent Monica Goyette says Houston Middle School took the most damage during the Friday earthquake, and it’s very likely it won’t be re-opened this school year. (Photo courtesy of Tim Leach)

It’s been a year since the largest earthquake to shake Alaska since 1964 hit the Southcentral region, causing widespread damage to homes, schools, businesses and roads. But even with millions of dollars in destruction happening in seconds, no one was killed. Was it building codes, epicenter location or just luck? We’ll discuss what was learned and how emergency managers and engineers will use it for future construction on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

John Thornley, Chair, Geotechnical Advisory Commission

Chair, Geotechnical Advisory Commission Bryan Fisher, Operations Chief, Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management

