Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Nov. 29, 2019

The native village of Little Diomede sits on the border of Russia and the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer Richard Brahm)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Arrests after weeks of waiting: Five people are charged in the murder of a 21-year-old Seward resident, whose body was found three months ago. Plus, a storm hits Western Alaska, knocking out power and phone service for some communities. And, Cable television network A&E is launching a new reality television series called “Alaska PD,” following law enforcement in Kodiak, Petersburg, Kotzebue and Fairbanks.

Reports tonight from: