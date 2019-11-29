Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Nov. 29, 2019

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
The native village of Little Diomede sits on the border of Russia and the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer Richard Brahm)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via emailpodcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Arrests after weeks of waiting: Five people are charged in the murder of a 21-year-old Seward resident, whose body was found three months ago. Plus, a storm hits Western Alaska, knocking out power and phone service for some communities. And, Cable television network A&E is launching a new reality television series called “Alaska PD,” following law enforcement in Kodiak, Petersburg, Kotzebue and Fairbanks.

Reports tonight from:

  • Laura Kraegel in Unalaska
  • Davis Hovey in Nome
  • Krysti Shallenberger and Greg Kim in Bethel
  • Zachariah Hughes in Anchorage
  • Jacob Resneck in Juneau
  • Kavitha George in Kodiak

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR