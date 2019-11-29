Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Nov. 29, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Arrests after weeks of waiting: Five people are charged in the murder of a 21-year-old Seward resident, whose body was found three months ago. Plus, a storm hits Western Alaska, knocking out power and phone service for some communities. And, Cable television network A&E is launching a new reality television series called “Alaska PD,” following law enforcement in Kodiak, Petersburg, Kotzebue and Fairbanks.
Reports tonight from:
- Laura Kraegel in Unalaska
- Davis Hovey in Nome
- Krysti Shallenberger and Greg Kim in Bethel
- Zachariah Hughes in Anchorage
- Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- Kavitha George in Kodiak