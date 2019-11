(Photo courtesy of Anchorage Community Concert Band. Via Facebook)

This week on State of Art we’re hearing from Mark Wolbers, director of the Anchorage Community Concert Band. We talk about their upcoming winter concert, “The Sounds of Music,” the volunteer band, and some background about the pieces they’ll be playing.

“The Sounds of Music” will take place on December 8 at 4 p.m. in the Discovery Theater.

Broadcast: November 29, 2019 at 2:45 p.m.