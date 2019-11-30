[Recent] art in public places: Who made it? How did they create it? What were they thinking?

James Temte and Michael Conti collaborated on this mural in Spenard. (Photo from James Temte Facebook)

Back in September, I visited the UAA Engineering and Industry Building for an art reception. The College of Engineering hosted the event to welcome and introduce two artworks created by Alaska artist Sheila Wyne for its new academic building. One piece, Networks, graced the entrance to the building, and the other, Ingenerare, anchored the airy second-floor cafe atrium, a place used by students and faculty for studying and gathering. Wyne made some remarks at the event, and visitors lingered and pondered the two large complex pieces. Blending the worlds of art and engineering in these two pieces was the hook for me. More on that during the show.

About that same time, I’d heard of Alaska artist John Coyne’s percent-for-art contribution to the upgraded Spenard Road project. He showed me a snapshot on his phone, and I loved the piece at first sight. You’ll know why when you view it in the image gallery below.

Two other artists come into play here. James Temte has private public art on Spenard Road. That is, the mural he created with Michael Conti graces an exposed wall along the road after a new owner tore down an old building there. You’ve seen this work—Eyes on Spenard—it’s gotten local news coverage. But you don’t know enough about it yet.

And finally, Jimmy Riordan has alerted Alaska to his latest participatory public art project, a mobile book van that he has acquired and is retooling for use in Alaska. You can help him decide whether it should be a book mobile, an art gallery, a gadget recharging station…or more.

We’ll hear from all four artists during today’s program. What did they create? How did they create it? What reactions did they get to their work? Is public art more stressful than other kinds of art?

Take a look at their work in the photo gallery below. Please join us. Ask questions. Offer your review. Or just listen.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:

James Temte , painter, creator of Eyes on Spenard

, painter, creator of Jimmy Riordan , artist, catalyst behind a new book mobile for Alaska

, artist, catalyst behind a new book mobile for Alaska Sheila Wyne , artist, creator of Network and I ngenerare at the UAA Engineering and Industry Building

, artist, creator of and I at the UAA Engineering and Industry Building John Coyne, artist, creator of the raven sculpture along Spenard Road

Jimmy Riordan website

Alaska Book Mobile fund raising site (Riordan project)

Interview with Painter + Muralist James Temte, Artistic Allies Q and A

Temte Abstract website

James Temte Art, Facebook

Sheila Wyne website

John Coyne website

John Coyne’s Percent-for-Art contribution along Spenard Road, part of the road upgrade. (Photo courtesy John Coyne)





Sheila Wyne’s Networks hangs on the ground floor of the Engineering and Industry Building at UAA. In it she sees the organic growth of the World Wide Web, “a system we typically think of as inorganic.” Observers during installation saw visual links to electrical engineering; some sensed a city grid as seen from 30,000 feet.” She also saw something organic, the growth of a mycorrhizal network, the underground world of mushrooms, or as Sheila saw it, “the Wood Wide Web.” (Photo by Michael Conti, courtesy of Sheila Wyne)

Close view of Networks by Sheila Wyne. (Photo by Michael Conti, courtesy Sheila Wyne)

Ingenerare, by Sheila Wyne, in the Engineering and Industry Building at UAA. Refabricated street signage forms a woven base layer. “It is a visual reference that whenever we see a street sign, it is a marker, that at some point an engineer was involved in the process. (Photo by Michael Conti, courtesy Sheila Wyne)

Placement of Ingenerare in the airy atrium of the engineering building at UAA. (Photo by Michael Conti, courtesy of Sheila Wyne)

James Temte and Michael Conti collaborated on this mural in Spenard. (Photo from James Temte Facebook)

Jimmy Riordan is currently working on refitting a retired mobile library bus for Alaska. He asks, what should it be? A book mobile? An art gallery? A charging station for mobile devices? (Photo courtesy Jimmy Riordan)