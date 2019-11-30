[Recent] art in public places: Who made it? How did they create it? What were they thinking?

Back in September, I visited the UAA Engineering and Industry Building for an art reception. The College of Engineering hosted the event to welcome and introduce two artworks created by Alaska artist Sheila Wyne for its new academic building. One piece, Networks, graced the entrance to the building, and the other, Ingenerare, anchored the airy second-floor cafe atrium, a place used by students and faculty for studying and gathering. Wyne made some remarks at the event, and visitors lingered and pondered the two large complex pieces. Blending the worlds of art and engineering in these two pieces was the hook for me. More on that during the show.
About that same time, I’d heard of Alaska artist John Coyne’s percent-for-art contribution to the upgraded Spenard Road project. He showed me a snapshot on his phone, and I loved the piece at first sight. You’ll know why when you view it in the image gallery below.
Two other artists come into play here. James Temte has private public art on Spenard Road. That is, the mural he created with Michael Conti graces an exposed wall along the road after a new owner tore down an old building there. You’ve seen this work—Eyes on Spenard—it’s gotten local news coverage. But you don’t know enough about it yet.
And finally, Jimmy Riordan has alerted Alaska to his latest participatory public art project, a mobile book van that he has acquired and is retooling for use in Alaska. You can help him decide whether it should be a book mobile, an art gallery, a gadget recharging station…or more.
We’ll hear from all four artists during today’s program. What did they create? How did they create it? What reactions did they get to their work? Is public art more stressful than other kinds of art?
Take a look at their work in the photo gallery below. Please join us. Ask questions. Offer your review. Or just listen.
HOST: Kathleen McCoy
GUESTS:
- James Temte, painter, creator of Eyes on Spenard
- Jimmy Riordan, artist, catalyst behind a new book mobile for Alaska
- Sheila Wyne, artist, creator of Network and Ingenerare at the UAA Engineering and Industry Building
- John Coyne, artist, creator of the raven sculpture along Spenard Road
LINKS:
- Jimmy Riordan website
- Alaska Book Mobile fund raising site (Riordan project)
- Interview with Painter + Muralist James Temte, Artistic Allies Q and A
- Temte Abstract website
- James Temte Art, Facebook
- Sheila Wyne website
- John Coyne website
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
- Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air
- LIVE: Monday, December 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m
- RE-AIR: Monday, December 2, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.
GALLERY: