Algo Nuevo December 1st, 2019

Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
algo nuevo

Here’s the Sunday, December 1st, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label

Europa
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
508

El Columpio
Jerry Dean
Promo
Atlantis
324

Sin Tu Amor
G5
Promo
Unknown
345

Tonta
Martin Hernandez
Promo
Unknown
422

Solo Quiero Ser Tu Mujer
Andrea Michelle
Promo
Unknwon
336

Cumbia Mix
Ruben Vela Jr. Y Los Muchachos
Promo
Hacienda
457

Ay Amor
La Tropa F
Preservando Nuestra Cultura
VMB Music Group
335

Que Hago
Ilyssa
Promo
Unknown
302

Tu Chaparrita
Erica Renee
Promo
Unknown
328

Bidi Bidi Bom Bom
Mia
Promo
AIM Records
329
Ayer De Mi Cuenta
Rudy Pena and Friends
Promo
Unknown
353

Colegiala
Fantacia
Colegiala
Hacienda
357

El Primier Tonto
Steve D
Promo
VMB
341

Mi Unico carino
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
320

Hace Un Ano
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
331

Carino Nuevo
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
452

Que Mas Quieres De Mi
La Preferencia
Ven Y Baia Conmigo
Boca Mar
316

Paloma Negra
Conjunto Barada De Oro
Promo
Unknown
628

Entragame Todo Tu Amor
Ernestine Romero/El Gringo
Mi Tesoro
EWR
351

Otra Vez
Ernestine Romero
Mi Tesoro
EWR
343

Caminito De Rieles
La Fuerza Band
Get Down to the Jam
Maracas Music
448

La Suegra Chiflada/Baila Con Tu Viejo
La Fuerza Band
Get Down to the Jam
Maracas Music
506

Oldies Medley
La Fuerza Band
Get Down to the Jam
Maracas Music
745

Mo Es Mi Culpa
Sangre Joven
30th Anniversary
SJ Records
412

Viente Anos
Sangre Joven
30th Anniversary
SJ Records
321

Vestido Mojado
Sangre Joven
30th Anniversary
SJ Records
341

Pecadora
Ray Camacho Band
Pecadora
Cobalt
300

Dos Pajarritos
Ray Camacho Band
Pecadora
Cobalt
417

Te llame
Ray Camacho Band
Pecadora
Cobalt
419

Golpes En El Corazon
Campeones Del Desierto
Campeones Del Desierto
Blas Records
417

El Sirenito
Campeones Del Desierto
Campeones Del Desierto
Blas Records
313

Mariachi Mix
Michael Salgado
Club Mix
Freddie
1122

Bailalo
Rudy Pena & Friends
Promo
Unknown
339

Tequila Polka Medley
Rudy Pena & Friends
Promo
Unknown
426

De Colores
Los Cruizers
Canciones Para El Cielo
Maracas Music
556

Mas Alla Del Sol
Los Cruizers
Canciones Para El Cielo
Maracas Music
432

El Mariachi Loco
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
416

Por el Amor De Una Mujer
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
418

Lola
Brenda Martinez
Favoritas De Mis Padres
Rancho Alegre Records
332

Let There Be Peace on Earth
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
437

