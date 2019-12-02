Algo Nuevo December 1st, 2019

Here’s the Sunday, December 1st, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

Europa

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

508

El Columpio

Jerry Dean

Promo

Atlantis

324

Sin Tu Amor

G5

Promo

Unknown

345

Tonta

Martin Hernandez

Promo

Unknown

422

Solo Quiero Ser Tu Mujer

Andrea Michelle

Promo

Unknwon

336

Cumbia Mix

Ruben Vela Jr. Y Los Muchachos

Promo

Hacienda

457

Ay Amor

La Tropa F

Preservando Nuestra Cultura

VMB Music Group

335

Que Hago

Ilyssa

Promo

Unknown

302

Tu Chaparrita

Erica Renee

Promo

Unknown

328

Bidi Bidi Bom Bom

Mia

Promo

AIM Records

329

Ayer De Mi Cuenta

Rudy Pena and Friends

Promo

Unknown

353

Colegiala

Fantacia

Colegiala

Hacienda

357

El Primier Tonto

Steve D

Promo

VMB

341

Mi Unico carino

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

320

Hace Un Ano

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

331

Carino Nuevo

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

452

Que Mas Quieres De Mi

La Preferencia

Ven Y Baia Conmigo

Boca Mar

316

Paloma Negra

Conjunto Barada De Oro

Promo

Unknown

628

Entragame Todo Tu Amor

Ernestine Romero/El Gringo

Mi Tesoro

EWR

351

Otra Vez

Ernestine Romero

Mi Tesoro

EWR

343

Caminito De Rieles

La Fuerza Band

Get Down to the Jam

Maracas Music

448

La Suegra Chiflada/Baila Con Tu Viejo

La Fuerza Band

Get Down to the Jam

Maracas Music

506

Oldies Medley

La Fuerza Band

Get Down to the Jam

Maracas Music

745

Mo Es Mi Culpa

Sangre Joven

30th Anniversary

SJ Records

412

Viente Anos

Sangre Joven

30th Anniversary

SJ Records

321

Vestido Mojado

Sangre Joven

30th Anniversary

SJ Records

341

Pecadora

Ray Camacho Band

Pecadora

Cobalt

300

Dos Pajarritos

Ray Camacho Band

Pecadora

Cobalt

417

Te llame

Ray Camacho Band

Pecadora

Cobalt

419

Golpes En El Corazon

Campeones Del Desierto

Campeones Del Desierto

Blas Records

417

El Sirenito

Campeones Del Desierto

Campeones Del Desierto

Blas Records

313

Mariachi Mix

Michael Salgado

Club Mix

Freddie

1122

Bailalo

Rudy Pena & Friends

Promo

Unknown

339

Tequila Polka Medley

Rudy Pena & Friends

Promo

Unknown

426

De Colores

Los Cruizers

Canciones Para El Cielo

Maracas Music

556

Mas Alla Del Sol

Los Cruizers

Canciones Para El Cielo

Maracas Music

432

El Mariachi Loco

Mazz

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Freddie

416

Por el Amor De Una Mujer

Mazz

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Freddie

418

Lola

Brenda Martinez

Favoritas De Mis Padres

Rancho Alegre Records

332

Let There Be Peace on Earth

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

437