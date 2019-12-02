Algo Nuevo December 1st, 2019

Here’s the Sunday, December 1st, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Europa
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
508
El Columpio
Jerry Dean
Promo
Atlantis
324
Sin Tu Amor
G5
Promo
Unknown
345
Tonta
Martin Hernandez
Promo
Unknown
422
Solo Quiero Ser Tu Mujer
Andrea Michelle
Promo
Unknwon
336
Cumbia Mix
Ruben Vela Jr. Y Los Muchachos
Promo
Hacienda
457
Ay Amor
La Tropa F
Preservando Nuestra Cultura
VMB Music Group
335
Que Hago
Ilyssa
Promo
Unknown
302
Tu Chaparrita
Erica Renee
Promo
Unknown
328
Bidi Bidi Bom Bom
Mia
Promo
AIM Records
329
Ayer De Mi Cuenta
Rudy Pena and Friends
Promo
Unknown
353
Colegiala
Fantacia
Colegiala
Hacienda
357
El Primier Tonto
Steve D
Promo
VMB
341
Mi Unico carino
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
320
Hace Un Ano
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
331
Carino Nuevo
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
452
Que Mas Quieres De Mi
La Preferencia
Ven Y Baia Conmigo
Boca Mar
316
Paloma Negra
Conjunto Barada De Oro
Promo
Unknown
628
Entragame Todo Tu Amor
Ernestine Romero/El Gringo
Mi Tesoro
EWR
351
Otra Vez
Ernestine Romero
Mi Tesoro
EWR
343
Caminito De Rieles
La Fuerza Band
Get Down to the Jam
Maracas Music
448
La Suegra Chiflada/Baila Con Tu Viejo
La Fuerza Band
Get Down to the Jam
Maracas Music
506
Oldies Medley
La Fuerza Band
Get Down to the Jam
Maracas Music
745
Mo Es Mi Culpa
Sangre Joven
30th Anniversary
SJ Records
412
Viente Anos
Sangre Joven
30th Anniversary
SJ Records
321
Vestido Mojado
Sangre Joven
30th Anniversary
SJ Records
341
Pecadora
Ray Camacho Band
Pecadora
Cobalt
300
Dos Pajarritos
Ray Camacho Band
Pecadora
Cobalt
417
Te llame
Ray Camacho Band
Pecadora
Cobalt
419
Golpes En El Corazon
Campeones Del Desierto
Campeones Del Desierto
Blas Records
417
El Sirenito
Campeones Del Desierto
Campeones Del Desierto
Blas Records
313
Mariachi Mix
Michael Salgado
Club Mix
Freddie
1122
Bailalo
Rudy Pena & Friends
Promo
Unknown
339
Tequila Polka Medley
Rudy Pena & Friends
Promo
Unknown
426
De Colores
Los Cruizers
Canciones Para El Cielo
Maracas Music
556
Mas Alla Del Sol
Los Cruizers
Canciones Para El Cielo
Maracas Music
432
El Mariachi Loco
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
416
Por el Amor De Una Mujer
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
418
Lola
Brenda Martinez
Favoritas De Mis Padres
Rancho Alegre Records
332
Let There Be Peace on Earth
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
437