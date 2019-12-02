Anchorage man charged with murder, arson in deaths of 2 in SUV

(KSKA file photo)

A 34-year-old Anchorage man has been charged with murder and arson in the deaths of two people found in a burning sport utility vehicle.

Anchorage police on Monday arrested Tylan Fely. He also faces charges of weapons misconduct, evidence tampering and misconduct involving a corpse.

Fely has not been arraigned, and online court documents do not list his attorney.

Police say the victims appear to be woman and a girl and that the deaths are “domestic-related.” The victims’ identities and cause of death have not been confirmed.

Police shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday responded to reports of a vehicle fire.

Responding officers found an SUV fully engulfed in a vacant lot on Newell Street a few blocks east of Boniface Parkway.