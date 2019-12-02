LISTEN: Eagle River author Marc Cameron returns with new Tom Clancy novel

Code of Honor by Marc Cameron (pictured right)

Eagle River resident and prolific thriller author Marc Cameron juggles three distinct fiction series–his longtime special ops character Jericho Quinn, his new Alaska based series with federal Marshall Arliss Cutter and recently, on November 19th, Cameron released his third Tom Clancy novel, Code of Honor.

Clancy died in 2013, but his books live on through writers like Cameron. As do his long time characters like President Jack Ryan and the President’s son, Jack Ryan Junior who works for the secretive organization, The Campus, a shadowy quasi-intelligence group, that is off the radar and can move stealthily around internationally.

Cameron spoke with Alaska Public Media’s Lori Townsend about the book’s plot. A friend of the President’s is arrested in Indonesia and accused of blasphemy against Islam, meanwhile the President receives a text from his friend warning of a plot against America.

