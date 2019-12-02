Night Music: November 30th, 2019

Here is the Night Music Playlist for November, 30th 2019 with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration
8:00 – 9:00
Love is Gonna Getcha
Patti Austin / Purdini
Love is Gonna Getcha
GRP GRD-9603
4:59
Ooh-Whee (The Carnival)
Patti Austin / Crusin
Love is Gonna Getcha
GRP GRD-9603
5:40
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face
Joe Augustine / Coll
Touching You
Revere RVR-9811Conco0rd CCD-4214
3:42
Come Rain or Come Shine
Joe Augustine / Mercer
Touching You
Revere RVR-9811Conco0rd CCD-4214
4:16
Palace
Gino d’Auri
Passion Play
Sonic CD303
8:26
Song for My Father
Aurora Jazz / Silver
Love is the Answer
Aurora Jazz
7:58
What is This Thing Called Love?
Aurora Jazz / Porter
Love is the Answer
Aurora Jazz
7:43
With Soul
David Azarian Trio / Gillespie
Stairway to Seventh Heaven
MFCD 902
6:09
My Favorite Things
David Azarian Trio / Rodgers
Stairway to Seventh Heaven
MFCD 902
6:34
9:00 – 10:00
Brisk
Joel Hobbs
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #8
Oasis Manufacturing
4:31
Hello My Baby
Cat Conner / Howard
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #8
Oasis Manufacturing
5:22
Liam Anthony
The Westview Project With Doug Stone / Stone
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #8
Oasis Manufacturing
5:53
Auld Lang Syne
John Baumgardner and the Paper Doll Baptists
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #8
Oasis Manufacturing
5:33
Listen Here
Don Mark’s Fire Escape / Harris
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #8
Oasis Manufacturing
4:28
The Promise
Kirk Whalum
JAZZIZ On Disk
Jazziz Magazine
6:02
You Can Get What You Want
Ricardo Silveira
JAZZIZ On Disk
Jazziz Magazine
4:11
Cross Currents
Richard Souther
JAZZIZ On Disk
Jazziz Magazine
3:24
Art Deco
Don Cherry
JAZZIZ On Disk
Jazziz Magazine
4:08
From This Moment On
Ella Fitgerald
JAZZIZ On Disk
Jazziz Magazine 11/1996
3:18
Downtown
David Sanchez
JAZZIZ On Disk
Jazziz Magazine 11/1996
3:36