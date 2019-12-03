Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
A Southeast Alaska teen becomes the state’s first case of vaping-related illness. Plus: A new documentary tells the story of legendary Huslia sprint musher George Attla. And the Anchorage School District leads the way on Social-Emotional Learning.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman and Adelyn Baxter in Juneau
- Laura Kraegel in Unalaska
- Zachariah Hughes in Anchorage
- June Leffler in Wrangell
- Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg
- Krysti Shallenberger in Bethel