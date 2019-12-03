How to optimize your health with integrative medicine

(Photo by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dominique Pineiro)

More than ever, people are seeking a more holistic approach to care and are interested in learning about non-conventional medical therapies. What exactly is Integrative Medicine and how can it benefit you and your family? Learn how the specialty of integrative medicine marries conventional and complementary medicine to deliver personalized, evidenced-based care.

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUEST:

Cora Spaulding, MD, MPH, Integrative Medicine Physician, Synergy Integrative Medicine

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

