How to optimize your health with integrative medicine

More than ever, people are seeking a more holistic approach to care and are interested in learning about non-conventional medical therapies. What exactly is Integrative Medicine and how can it benefit you and your family? Learn how the specialty of integrative medicine marries conventional and complementary medicine to deliver personalized, evidenced-based care.
HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff
GUEST:
- Cora Spaulding, MD, MPH, Integrative Medicine Physician, Synergy Integrative Medicine
LINKS:
- What is integrative medicine and how is it practiced?
- Learn about the benefits of integrative medicine
- Information about complementary therapies and integrative health
- What does it take to become board-certified in integrative medicine?
- Find a board-certified integrative medicine specialists in your area
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
