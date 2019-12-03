Iditarod 2020 roster stocked with past champions, but Dallas Seavey is absent

Pete Kaiser after winning the 2019 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. (Zachariah Hughes/Alaska Public Media photo)

Fifty-eight mushers have signed up for the 2020 Iditarod. It promises to be a competitive field, with six former champions registered to run the thousand-mile race, along with numerous other top teams.

Among the winners returning to the trail in March are recent winners Pete Kaiser of Bethel, Norwegian Joar Ulsom, and Seward’s Mitch Seavey. Past four-time winners Lance Mackey, Jeff King, and Martin Buser are also signed up.

So far there are 12 rookies slated to run, as well.

One noticeable name missing from the roster is Dallas Seavey. The four-time champion has not competed in the Iditarod since a scandal in 2017 when four dogs on his team tested positive for a banned substance, although race officials have since apologized for how the incident was handled. Since then there have been substantial changes in the Iditarod Trail Committee’s board and governing rules.

December 2 was the last day for mushers to sign up without paying a hefty late fee. Potential competitors have until mid-February 2020 to decide if they want to sign up.

This year’s trail follows the northern route for the first time since 2016, leaving Willow on March 8th and heading through Ruby, Galena and Nulato along the way to the Norton Sound coast.