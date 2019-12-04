Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
President Trump’s nominee for the U.S. District Court vacancy in Anchorage appeared for his Senate confirmation hearing today. Plus: The Alaska Bar Association tries to address the “justice gap.”
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
- Rashah McChesney in Juneau
- Tim Ellis and Robyne in Fairbanks
- Hope McKenney in Unalaska
- Ari Snider and Katherine Rose in Sitka