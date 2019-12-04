Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019

Joshua Kindred, then an attorney for the Alaska Oil and Gas Association, at a conference in 2018. Photo by Heather Holt.

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

President Trump’s nominee for the U.S. District Court vacancy in Anchorage appeared for his Senate confirmation hearing today. Plus: The Alaska Bar Association tries to address the “justice gap.”

Reports tonight from: