PHOTOS: SNOW in Anchorage! (But maybe not for long, the Weather Service says)

Anchorage received a long-awaited blanketing of snow in early December. After days of rain and borderline freezing conditions, the snow finally came. Anchorage residents were instantly out the door and enjoying various winter activities in the fresh snow.
But, according to The National Weather Service,
temperatures may rise this week, once again bringing snow-melting rain to Anchorage.
The sun rising over a windy, snow-covered hillside road in Anchorage, Alaska on December 3, 2019. Snowy Midtown Anchorage on December 3, 2019. Snow blankets a forest near Anchorage, Alaska on December 3, 2019. Downtown Anchorage, Alaska on December 3, 2019. Gisela Harris (left) and Ellen Barton (right) start their winter hike at Prospect Heights Trailhead in Anchorage, Alaska on December 3, 2019. Harris has lived in Alaska for the past 50 years and is from Berlin, Germany. Barton is visiting from California. John, an Anchorage resident, rides his fat-tire bike with his dog in the Hilltop Ski Area parking lot on December 3, 2019. Two women cross-country ski in the South Addition neighborhood of Anchorage, Alaska on December 3, 2019. Snowboards and skis covered with snow at the Hilltop Ski Area in Anchorage, Alaska on December 3, 2019. Gisela Harris and Ellen Barton take a winter hike at Prospect Heights in Anchorage, Alaska on December 3, 2019. Photos by Joey Mendolia