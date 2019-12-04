Traveling Music 12-8-19

Traveling Music
Date: 12-8-19
Shonti Elder
Upcoming Concerts: Dan Bern, Friday, Dec. 20 at Jitters in Eagle River, Sat. Dec. 21 at PAC, Sunday, Dec. 22 Vagabond Blues in Palmer
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
Light the Lamp
Emily Kurn / Emily Kurn
I’m Just Like You
Emilykurnmusic.com
3:59
Erev Shel Shoshanim (instrumental)
John McCutcheon / Josef Hader
Winter Solstice
Rounder
4:37
If We Make It Through December
Laurie Lewis & Tom Rozum / Merle Haggard
Winter’s Grace
Signature-sounds.com
4:25
Thank God I’m Coming Home
Sylvia / Verlon Thompson, Sylvia Hutton
The Real Story
Red Pony Records
3:20
Carolina
Emily Kurn / Emily Kurn
I’m Just Like You
Emilykurnmusic.com
3:14
Circle of Joy (instrumental)
Lisa Lynne / Lisa Lynne
Celtic Christmas III, A Windham Hill Sampler
Windham Hill
4:43
On a Winter’s Day
Karan Casey, Niall Vallely, Robbie Overson /Karan Casey
Celtic Christmas, Silver Anniversary Edition
Windham Hill
3:44
Ualaalluataq (Good Morning)
Emily Kurn / Emily Kurn, Nora Edith Thomas
Lullaby Project 2019
Keys of Life
3:24
The Holly and the Ivy Girl, Mick Casserly’s Reel (instrumental)
Mary Coogan / Traditional, Mary Coogan
A Celebration of Christmas with Celtic Spirit
Maryscd@aol.com
3:41
Jack Frost and the Hooded Crow
Jethro Tull / Ian Anderson
The Jethro Tull Christmas Album
Fuel Records
3:35
Apples in Winter / Frost is All Over / A Merry Christmas (instrumentals)
Eileen Ivers /
An Nollaig; An Irish Christmas
Musical Bridge
4:19
Embrace the Beauty of Life
Hilary Morgan / Cathleen McLaughlin, Gina Virgilio
Lullaby Project 2019
Keys of Life
4:47
Cheri
Dan Bern / Dan Berg
Regent Street
Kababa records
3:04
River (instrumental)
Bela Fleck & the Flecktones / Joni Mitchell
Jingle All the Way
Rounder
3:46