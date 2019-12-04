Traveling Music 12-8-19

Traveling Music

Date: 12-8-19

Shonti Elder

Upcoming Concerts: Dan Bern, Friday, Dec. 20 at Jitters in Eagle River, Sat. Dec. 21 at PAC, Sunday, Dec. 22 Vagabond Blues in Palmer

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

Light the Lamp

Emily Kurn / Emily Kurn

I’m Just Like You

Emilykurnmusic.com

3:59

Erev Shel Shoshanim (instrumental)

John McCutcheon / Josef Hader

Winter Solstice

Rounder

4:37

If We Make It Through December

Laurie Lewis & Tom Rozum / Merle Haggard

Winter’s Grace

Signature-sounds.com

4:25

Thank God I’m Coming Home

Sylvia / Verlon Thompson, Sylvia Hutton

The Real Story

Red Pony Records

3:20

Carolina

Emily Kurn / Emily Kurn

I’m Just Like You

Emilykurnmusic.com

3:14

Circle of Joy (instrumental)

Lisa Lynne / Lisa Lynne

Celtic Christmas III, A Windham Hill Sampler

Windham Hill

4:43

On a Winter’s Day

Karan Casey, Niall Vallely, Robbie Overson /Karan Casey

Celtic Christmas, Silver Anniversary Edition

Windham Hill

3:44

Ualaalluataq (Good Morning)

Emily Kurn / Emily Kurn, Nora Edith Thomas

Lullaby Project 2019

Keys of Life

3:24

The Holly and the Ivy Girl, Mick Casserly’s Reel (instrumental)

Mary Coogan / Traditional, Mary Coogan

A Celebration of Christmas with Celtic Spirit

Maryscd@aol.com

3:41

Jack Frost and the Hooded Crow

Jethro Tull / Ian Anderson

The Jethro Tull Christmas Album

Fuel Records

3:35

Apples in Winter / Frost is All Over / A Merry Christmas (instrumentals)

Eileen Ivers /

An Nollaig; An Irish Christmas

Musical Bridge

4:19

Embrace the Beauty of Life

Hilary Morgan / Cathleen McLaughlin, Gina Virgilio

Lullaby Project 2019

Keys of Life

4:47

Cheri

Dan Bern / Dan Berg

Regent Street

Kababa records

3:04

River (instrumental)

Bela Fleck & the Flecktones / Joni Mitchell

Jingle All the Way

Rounder

3:46