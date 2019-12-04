Two top Anchorage officials leaving jobs at city hall

Anchorage City Hall. (Staff photo)

Two top-level members of Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz’s administration are leaving their jobs in February.

According to a statement released by the mayor’s office Wednesday morning, Chief of Staff Ona Brause and Municipal Attorney Becky Windt Pearson will both be moving on.

Windt Pearson has worked for the municipality since 2017. She is heading to telecommunications company GCI, where she’ll take over as general counsel.

Brause worked for Ethan Berkowitz when he was a state legislator, and has been with his administration since it came into office in 2015.

“This has been the best job I’ve ever had. And this has been the hardest job I’ve ever had,” Brause said Wednesday.

She says she will take time off, and doesn’t have any immediate plans to return to political work.

Starting in January, Deputy Chief of Staff Jason Bockenstedt will take over the position. Deputy Municipal Attorney Dee Ennis will take over become acting municipal attorney on Feb. 1.

Berkowitz is in office until 2021, after which point he’s barred from running again under term limits.