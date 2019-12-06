What makes a Renaissance Alaskan? Meet one and find out.

Modified from gainweightjournal.com from a blog post about ‘What makes a Renaissance Man.’

Every since watching Shawn Lyons shuffle down my street on his way to a long, slow distance training run, I’ve been curious about him. He plays classical guitar in a local restaurant; he hikes miles and miles and records his findings in his four walk-about guides, now entering their second printing. He writes and publishes poetry: the Romantics are among his favorites. He teaches. He thinks. He volunteers, for Alaska Huts and Alaska Trails. Every day is punctuated by a long walk (three hours or so), unless he’s off on a destination hike.

He doesn’t own a cell phone. He hasn’t made money in five years; his savings sustain him. His time is mostly his own, and he fills it with reading and writing and hiking.

Shawn is my guest on the next Hometown Alaska. His contributions to the community have been many over many years. Now, though, I think he may offer us something else. He can describe how he has stepped away from the “noise.” Perhaps there are lessons there.

During the course of the program, we’ll talk about his passion for literature, his support for hiking and huts, and much more. Join us. Comments and questions are welcome throughout the program.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUEST:

Shawn Lyons, hiker, writer, historian

PARTICIPATE: