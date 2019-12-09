Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Dec. 9, 2019

A Black Hawk helicopter delivered gifts to Napakiak for the Alaska National Guard’s Operation Santa Clause in December, 2019. (Photo by Krysti Shallenberger / KYUK)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A new deal between Hilcorp and Native Corporation Doyon will allow for oil and gas exploration in the Yukon Flats region. And, another project that is already in the advanced stages of exploration north of Haines faces some pushback. Plus, Christmas comes early for residents in Napakiak this year as Santa Claus delivers presents in a Black Hawk helicopter.

Reports tonight from: