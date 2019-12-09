Algo Nuevo December 8th, 2019

Here’s the Sunday, December 8th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Samba Pa Ti
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
448
New Mexico Red or Green
Johnny Bowles
Promo
SJ Records
331
La Persona De Mis Suenos
El Dorado Band
Promo
Unknown
319
Ya No Te Quiero A Ti
Los Kumbacheros
Promo
Discos Solcar
341
Buscare Un Amor
Texas Latino
Promo
Unknown
324
Todo Lo Perdi
Juan DeLeon
Promo
Unknown
356
Ay Amor
La Tropa F
Preservando Nuestra Cultura
VMB Music Group
335
Que Hago
Ilyssa
Promo
Unknown
302
Tu Chaparrita
Erica Renee
Promo
Unknown
328
Bidi Bidi Bom Bom
Mia
Promo
AIM Records
329
Ayer De Mi Cuenta
Rudy Pena and Friends
Promo
Unknown
353
Quedate
Rudy Pena and Friends
Promo
Unknown
424
Colegiala
Fantacia
Colegiala
Hacienda
357
Bailalo
Rudy Pena and Friends
Promo
Unknown
424
Que Triste Mi Amor
Gilbert Aleman
Promo
Unknown
355
La Ley De La Vida
Power Drive USA
Promo
Unknown
338
Cuando Te Vayas
Power Drive USA
Promo
Unknown
429
Quiero Dormir Cansado
Froy Ortiz
Promo
Unknown
421
Tequila Polka
Rudy Pena and Friends
Promo
Unknown
430
Por Alguien Como Tu
David Chavarria
Promo
Unknown
346
Sin Ti
David Lee Rodriguez
Asi Me Ensenaron
Promo
342
Que Mas Quieres De Mi
La Preferencia
Ven Y Baia Conmigo
Boca Mar
316
Cumbia Special
Trueno
Promo
Unknown
409
Caricias Falsas
Javi Guerra
Un Nuevo Comienzo
Gold Fi Records
351
Entragame Todo Tu Amor
Ernestine Romero/El Gringo
Mi Tesoro
EWR
351
Otra Vez
Ernestine Romero
Mi Tesoro
EWR
343
Te Pido Por Favor
Tejano Boys
Promo
Discos Solcar
319
Me Voy, Me Voy
El Dorado Band
Promo
Unknown
308
I’m So Glad
Sunny Ozuna
Promo
Freddie
351
Giving it Up For You
Sunny Ozuna
Promo
Freddie
355
Borrachera
Sangre Joven
30th Anniversary
SJ Records
318
Las Nubes
Sangre Joven
30th Anniversary
SJ Records
419
Pecadora
Ray Camacho Band
Pecadora
Cobalt
300
Rum and Coke
Ray Camacho Band
Pecadora
Cobalt
424
Popurri Augustin Lara
Mariachi
Encuentro Internacional Del Mariachi 2005
Gobierno De Jalisco
1235
Virgencita
Los Cruizers
Canciones Para El Cielo
Maracas Music
412
Amor Eterno
Los Cruizers
Canciones Para El Cielo
Maracas Music
543
Cumbia Medley
Krucez
We are the Krucez Band
Alta Vista
723
Dame De Ti
Elida Y Avante
Promo
Freddie
306
Ojos Para Ti
Stephanie Lynn Y Grupo Stampede
Promo
Freddie
341
Sin Sal Ni Limon
Gonzalo
Greatest Hits
NM Music Factory
309
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
410
Polka Pesadilla
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
352
Let There Be Peace on Earth
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
437