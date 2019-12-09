Algo Nuevo December 8th, 2019

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
algo nuevo

Here’s the Sunday, December 8th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label

Samba Pa Ti
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
448

New Mexico Red or Green
Johnny Bowles
Promo
SJ Records
331

La Persona De Mis Suenos
El Dorado Band
Promo
Unknown
319

Ya No Te Quiero A Ti
Los Kumbacheros
Promo
Discos Solcar
341

Buscare Un Amor
Texas Latino
Promo
Unknown
324

Todo Lo Perdi
Juan DeLeon
Promo
Unknown
356

Ay Amor
La Tropa F
Preservando Nuestra Cultura
VMB Music Group
335

Que Hago
Ilyssa
Promo
Unknown
302

Tu Chaparrita
Erica Renee
Promo
Unknown
328

Bidi Bidi Bom Bom
Mia
Promo
AIM Records
329
Ayer De Mi Cuenta
Rudy Pena and Friends
Promo
Unknown
353

Quedate
Rudy Pena and Friends
Promo
Unknown
424

Colegiala
Fantacia
Colegiala
Hacienda
357

Bailalo
Rudy Pena and Friends
Promo
Unknown
424

Que Triste Mi Amor
Gilbert Aleman
Promo
Unknown
355

La Ley De La Vida
Power Drive USA
Promo
Unknown
338

Cuando Te Vayas
Power Drive USA
Promo
Unknown
429

Quiero Dormir Cansado
Froy Ortiz
Promo
Unknown
421

Tequila Polka
Rudy Pena and Friends
Promo
Unknown
430

Por Alguien Como Tu
David Chavarria
Promo
Unknown
346

Sin Ti
David Lee Rodriguez
Asi Me Ensenaron
Promo
342

Que Mas Quieres De Mi
La Preferencia
Ven Y Baia Conmigo
Boca Mar
316

Cumbia Special
Trueno
Promo
Unknown
409

Caricias Falsas
Javi Guerra
Un Nuevo Comienzo
Gold Fi Records
351

Entragame Todo Tu Amor
Ernestine Romero/El Gringo
Mi Tesoro
EWR
351

Otra Vez
Ernestine Romero
Mi Tesoro
EWR
343

Te Pido Por Favor
Tejano Boys
Promo
Discos Solcar
319

Me Voy, Me Voy
El Dorado Band
Promo
Unknown
308

I’m So Glad
Sunny Ozuna
Promo
Freddie
351

Giving it Up For You
Sunny Ozuna
Promo
Freddie
355

Borrachera
Sangre Joven
30th Anniversary
SJ Records
318

Las Nubes
Sangre Joven
30th Anniversary
SJ Records
419

Pecadora
Ray Camacho Band
Pecadora
Cobalt
300

Rum and Coke
Ray Camacho Band
Pecadora
Cobalt
424

Popurri Augustin Lara
Mariachi
Encuentro Internacional Del Mariachi 2005
Gobierno De Jalisco
1235

Virgencita
Los Cruizers
Canciones Para El Cielo
Maracas Music
412

Amor Eterno
Los Cruizers
Canciones Para El Cielo
Maracas Music
543

Cumbia Medley
Krucez
We are the Krucez Band
Alta Vista
723

Dame De Ti
Elida Y Avante
Promo
Freddie
306

Ojos Para Ti
Stephanie Lynn Y Grupo Stampede
Promo
Freddie
341

Sin Sal Ni Limon
Gonzalo
Greatest Hits
NM Music Factory
309

Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
410

Polka Pesadilla
Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo
Polka Pesadilla
ATM
352

Let There Be Peace on Earth
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
437

