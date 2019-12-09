Algo Nuevo December 8th, 2019

Here’s the Sunday, December 8th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Artist Name

Album Title

CD Label

Samba Pa Ti

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

448

New Mexico Red or Green

Johnny Bowles

Promo

SJ Records

331

La Persona De Mis Suenos

El Dorado Band

Promo

Unknown

319

Ya No Te Quiero A Ti

Los Kumbacheros

Promo

Discos Solcar

341

Buscare Un Amor

Texas Latino

Promo

Unknown

324

Todo Lo Perdi

Juan DeLeon

Promo

Unknown

356

Ay Amor

La Tropa F

Preservando Nuestra Cultura

VMB Music Group

335

Que Hago

Ilyssa

Promo

Unknown

302

Tu Chaparrita

Erica Renee

Promo

Unknown

328

Bidi Bidi Bom Bom

Mia

Promo

AIM Records

329

Ayer De Mi Cuenta

Rudy Pena and Friends

Promo

Unknown

353

Quedate

Rudy Pena and Friends

Promo

Unknown

424

Colegiala

Fantacia

Colegiala

Hacienda

357

Bailalo

Rudy Pena and Friends

Promo

Unknown

424

Que Triste Mi Amor

Gilbert Aleman

Promo

Unknown

355

La Ley De La Vida

Power Drive USA

Promo

Unknown

338

Cuando Te Vayas

Power Drive USA

Promo

Unknown

429

Quiero Dormir Cansado

Froy Ortiz

Promo

Unknown

421

Tequila Polka

Rudy Pena and Friends

Promo

Unknown

430

Por Alguien Como Tu

David Chavarria

Promo

Unknown

346

Sin Ti

David Lee Rodriguez

Asi Me Ensenaron

Promo

342

Que Mas Quieres De Mi

La Preferencia

Ven Y Baia Conmigo

Boca Mar

316

Cumbia Special

Trueno

Promo

Unknown

409

Caricias Falsas

Javi Guerra

Un Nuevo Comienzo

Gold Fi Records

351

Entragame Todo Tu Amor

Ernestine Romero/El Gringo

Mi Tesoro

EWR

351

Otra Vez

Ernestine Romero

Mi Tesoro

EWR

343

Te Pido Por Favor

Tejano Boys

Promo

Discos Solcar

319

Me Voy, Me Voy

El Dorado Band

Promo

Unknown

308

I’m So Glad

Sunny Ozuna

Promo

Freddie

351

Giving it Up For You

Sunny Ozuna

Promo

Freddie

355

Borrachera

Sangre Joven

30th Anniversary

SJ Records

318

Las Nubes

Sangre Joven

30th Anniversary

SJ Records

419

Pecadora

Ray Camacho Band

Pecadora

Cobalt

300

Rum and Coke

Ray Camacho Band

Pecadora

Cobalt

424

Popurri Augustin Lara

Mariachi

Encuentro Internacional Del Mariachi 2005

Gobierno De Jalisco

1235

Virgencita

Los Cruizers

Canciones Para El Cielo

Maracas Music

412

Amor Eterno

Los Cruizers

Canciones Para El Cielo

Maracas Music

543

Cumbia Medley

Krucez

We are the Krucez Band

Alta Vista

723

Dame De Ti

Elida Y Avante

Promo

Freddie

306

Ojos Para Ti

Stephanie Lynn Y Grupo Stampede

Promo

Freddie

341

Sin Sal Ni Limon

Gonzalo

Greatest Hits

NM Music Factory

309

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Mazz

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Freddie

410

Polka Pesadilla

Jonathan Chavez Y Al Cielo

Polka Pesadilla

ATM

352

Let There Be Peace on Earth

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

437