LISTEN: Skin is your body’s largest organ. Find out how to take care of it properly.

Do Alaskan’s have a lower chance of getting skin cancer? Are tanning beds safe? How do you treat dry skin and eczema? We all have skin in this game. Join host Dr. Justin Clark for Line One for a discussion about dermatology, the branch of medicine that deals with your skin.
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark, MD, FACS
GUESTS:
- Dr Michael Michener, Alaska Center for Dermatology
- Dr Jeff Bidinger, Alaska Center for Dermatology
LINKS:
- The American Academy of Dermatology is a good beginner’s resource
- Get information on psoriasis and eczema from national associations
- The American Cancer Society’s detailed information about skin cancer
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: