Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks at a news conference at his Anchorage office on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Photo by Nat Herz / Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via emailpodcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Gov. Mike Duleavy is preparing to release his budget for next year, but how much does that proposal matter? Plus: Brick-and-mortar business owners in Sitka remain hopeful despite Alaska’s economic downturn and competition from online retailers. 

Reports tonight from:

  • Nat Herz in Anchorage
  • Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
  • Andrew Kitchenman and Rashah McChesney in Juneau
  • Dan Bross in Fairbanks
  • Ari Snider and Robert Woolsey in Sitka

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR