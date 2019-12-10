Traveling Music
Date: 12-15-19
Shonti Elder
Upcoming House Concert: Tania Opland and Mike Freeman, Saturday, Dec. 21, 7 PM
Contact Leslie Kleinfeld, leslie@fit4health.biz, land line 907-277-5255
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
First Christmas
Stan Rogers / Stan Rogers
Between the Breaks
www.borealisrecords.com
6:22
Good King Wenceslas
Ann Reed / Ann Reed
Not Your Average Holiday CD
www.annreed.com
2:33
You’re Welcome Here Kind Stranger
Tommy Sands / Tommy Sands
To Shorten the Winter: An Irish Christmas with Tommy Sands
Green Linnet
5:08
Christmas Bells
Sylvia / lyrics Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, Music John Mock
A Cradle in Bethlehem
Red Pony Records
2:53
Hanerot Halalu
Priscilla Herdman, Anne Hills, Cindy Mangsen / Traditional
Voices of Winter
Gadfly Records
2:23
The Messenger
Laurie Lewis, Tom Rozum / Mark Simos
Winter’s Grace
Signature Sounds
5:11
Hark the Harald Angels Sing
Eileen Ivers (with Adam Posluszny-vocal) / Traditional
An Nollaig: An Irish Christmas
Musical Bridge
3:10
The Wexford Carol
Eileen Ivers (with Adam Posluszny-vocal) / Traditional
An Nollaig: An Irish Christmas
Musical Bridge
5:25
Gaudeamus
Tania Opland / Natalie Sleeth
Winter’s Time
www.Opland-freeman.com
2:10
My Winter Rose
Tania Opland / Meg Davis
Winter’s Time
www.Opland-freeman.com
2:10
Ketchikan
Tania Opland / Tania Opland
Tania Opland
www.Opland-freeman.com
3:13
Christ Child Lullaby
Kathy Mattea / Traditional
Christmas at Mountain Stage
Blue Plate Music
4:15
Once In Royal David’s City / Christ Church
Cherish the Ladies (with Hannah Rarity) / lyrics Cecil Frances Alexander, music H.J. Gauntlett
Christmas in Ireland
www.cherishtheladies.com
3:49
All That I Want
Misty River / Deb Talan, Steve Tannen
Mid Winter
www.mistyriverband.com
3:16