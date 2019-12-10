Traveling Music

Date: 12-15-19

Shonti Elder

Upcoming House Concert: Tania Opland and Mike Freeman, Saturday, Dec. 21, 7 PM

Contact Leslie Kleinfeld, leslie@fit4health.biz, land line 907-277-5255

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

First Christmas

Stan Rogers / Stan Rogers

Between the Breaks

www.borealisrecords.com

6:22

Good King Wenceslas

Ann Reed / Ann Reed

Not Your Average Holiday CD

www.annreed.com

2:33

You’re Welcome Here Kind Stranger

Tommy Sands / Tommy Sands

To Shorten the Winter: An Irish Christmas with Tommy Sands

Green Linnet

5:08

Christmas Bells

Sylvia / lyrics Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, Music John Mock

A Cradle in Bethlehem

Red Pony Records

2:53

Hanerot Halalu

Priscilla Herdman, Anne Hills, Cindy Mangsen / Traditional

Voices of Winter

Gadfly Records

2:23

The Messenger

Laurie Lewis, Tom Rozum / Mark Simos

Winter’s Grace

Signature Sounds

5:11

Hark the Harald Angels Sing

Eileen Ivers (with Adam Posluszny-vocal) / Traditional

An Nollaig: An Irish Christmas

Musical Bridge

3:10

The Wexford Carol

Eileen Ivers (with Adam Posluszny-vocal) / Traditional

An Nollaig: An Irish Christmas

Musical Bridge

5:25

Gaudeamus

Tania Opland / Natalie Sleeth

Winter’s Time

www.Opland-freeman.com

2:10

My Winter Rose

Tania Opland / Meg Davis

Winter’s Time

www.Opland-freeman.com

2:10

Ketchikan

Tania Opland / Tania Opland

Tania Opland

www.Opland-freeman.com

3:13

Christ Child Lullaby

Kathy Mattea / Traditional

Christmas at Mountain Stage

Blue Plate Music

4:15

Once In Royal David’s City / Christ Church

Cherish the Ladies (with Hannah Rarity) / lyrics Cecil Frances Alexander, music H.J. Gauntlett

Christmas in Ireland

www.cherishtheladies.com

3:49

All That I Want

Misty River / Deb Talan, Steve Tannen

Mid Winter

www.mistyriverband.com

3:16