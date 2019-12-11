Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Gov. Mike Dunleavy has released a proposed budget that spends savings to pay large PFDs. Plus: A U.S. Senate bill could provide new guidance for ship travel in the Arctic. And, a fully electric seaplane made its first flight over the mouth of the Fraser River near Vancouver.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Greg Kim in Bethel
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Tim Ellis in Fairbanks
- Tom Banse in British Columbia