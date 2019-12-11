Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019

Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Arctic waters seen from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy. Photo: NASA Goddard Center.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has released a proposed budget that spends savings to pay large PFDs. Plus: A U.S. Senate bill could provide new guidance for ship travel in the Arctic. And, a fully electric seaplane made its first flight over the mouth of the Fraser River near Vancouver.

Reports tonight from:

  • Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
  • Greg Kim in Bethel
  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Wesley Early in Kotzebue
  • Eric Stone in Ketchikan
  • Tim Ellis in Fairbanks
  • Tom Banse in British Columbia

