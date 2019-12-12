Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
The building that houses the Juneau Planned Parenthood facility on May 12, 2018. (Photo by David Purdy/KTOO)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

How the U.S. stacks up against Russia and China for strategic power in the Arctic. Plus, Planned Parenthood challenges an Alaska law that prohibits medical practitioners from providing abortions. And, Bethel’s first marijuana store prepares to open.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Krysti Shallenberger and Greg Kim in Bethel
  • Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
  • Ari Snider in Sitka
  • Emily Hofstaedter in Shaktoolik
  • Zachariah Hughes in Anchorage
  • Wesley Early in Kotzebue

