Alaska’s heath care workforce shortage threatens the growing industry. How are communities working to meet the demand?

UAA nursing students Melody Hoffman (left) and Zhi Hastie (right) teach Bethel Regional High School senior Caitlyn Twito (left) and Tuntutuliak high school junior Katya John (right) how to measure blood pressure. (Photo: Anna Rose MacArthur/KYUK)

Alaska’s health care industry is growing, and the need for nurses and other health care professionals is on the rise. Studies warn of a looming nursing shortage. How are communities around the state working to meet the health care workforce demand? What are the challenges, and what solutions might help fill the gap? We’ll discuss the state’s health care workforce on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Kirsten Swann

GUESTS:

Gloria Burnett , Director, Center for Rural Health and Health Workforce, UAA College of Health

, Director, Center for Rural Health and Health Workforce, UAA College of Health Jon Zasada, Director of Policy Integration, Alaska Primary Care Association

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.