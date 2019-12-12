Prince of Wales Island man convicted of 2016 murder sentenced to 99 years

Albert Macasaet is seen in Ketchikan District Court during his first-felony appearance Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016. (Photo by Leila Kheiry)

A Prince of Wales Island man convicted of murdering his girlfriend in 2016 was sentenced to 99 years in prison on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

In May, a Sitka jury convicted 30-year-old Hydaburg resident Albert Peter Macasaet III of first-degree murder for strangling his then-girlfriend, 27-year-old Judylee Guthrie.

Macasaet and Guthrie were spotted leaving a Craig bar together in the early morning hours of July 31, 2016. Later that morning, Macasaet reported Guthrie missing. He called back that evening to report that he’d found Guthrie’s body near a logging trail in Klawock. That raised investigators’ suspicions, who noted that Guthrie’s body was difficult to see from the trail.

An autopsy revealed that Guthrie had been strangled.

A warrant for Macasaet’s arrest was issued. On August 9, 2016, state troopers found Macasaet in his mother’s house. After a 10-hour standoff, the Southcentral Emergency Reaction Team took Macasaet into custody.

The trial took place in Sitka this spring after Macasaet’s attorney asked for a change of venue. He was transferred back to the Prince of Wales Island Superior Court for sentencing.

In addition to a 99-year sentence, Superior Court judge Jude Pate ordered Macasaet to pay nearly $70,000 in restitution. That will come out of Macasaet’s future Permanent Fund dividends, according to court documents.