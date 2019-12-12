Too icy to ski right now? Not for Junior Nordic.

Most of Anchorage is currently covered in ice, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to ski. Junior Nordic athletes at Russian Jack Park found decent, if not ideal, skiing conditions on Wednesday.

Three times a week, at Russian Jack Park, Hillside and Kincaid, Nordic Skiing Association of Anchorage coaches take young skiers out to hone their skills. The skiers learn how to properly care for their equipment and dress for the weather, along with classic and skate skiing techniques. Coach Art Harmon leads the group Russian Jack Park and the nearly thirty kids who attend.

This week has brought challenging skiing conditions, but Harmon and the kids are determined to make the best of it.