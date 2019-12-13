Why does giving feel so good? Diving into the science of generosity.

Why does helping out a friend in need feel so good? Evolutionary scientists believe that altruism has such deep roots in human nature because helping and cooperation are necessary for our survival as a species. On the next Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton discusses why acting with kindness for others feels so good, and how these selfless acts contribute to our own health and wellness.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW
GUESTS:
- Lisa Aquino, Executive Director, Catholic Social Services
LINKS:
- What is Altruism?
- What’s behind the philosophy of altruism?
- The science of generosity: Why giving makes you so happy
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
