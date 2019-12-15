Traveling Music 12-22-19

By

Traveling Music

Date: 12-22-19

Kluonie Frey for Shonti Elder

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

Humbug

Owl City / Owl City

Humbug

4:28

Christmas Time Is Here

Afro Blue / Vince Guaraldi

The Sing-off Songs of the Season

2:52

Santa Never Brings Me A Banjo

Kate Rusby / David Myles

Angels and Men

4:47

That’s Christmas To Me

Pentatonix / Pentatonix

That’s Christmas To Me

3:02

You’re a Mean One Mr. Grinch

Straight No Chaser / Theodor Geisel (Dr. Seuss), Albert Hague

Christmas Cheers

2:54

We Three Kings

Ann Reed / Traditional, adapted by Ann Reed

Not Your Average Holidy CD

3:03

The Rebel Jesus

The Chieftains with Jackson Browne / Jackson Browne

Bells of Dublin

3:48

Wassail, Wassail

Laurie Lewis and Tom Rozum / Traditional

Winter’s Grace

3:31

Balulalow

Karine Polwart / Traditional

Cold Blow These Winter Winds

3:04

St. Stephen’s Day Murders

The Chieftains with Elvis Costello / Elvis Costello

Bells of Dublin

3:25

O Holy Night

Lowland Hum / Traditional

O Holy Night MP3

4:21

Who Spiked the Eggnog?

Straight No Chaser / Straight No Chaser

Christmas Cheers

2:06

Hot Buttered Rum

Laurie Lewis and Tom Rozum / Tommy Thompson

Winter’s Grace

3:30

Atheists Christmas Carol

Vienna Teng / Vienna Teng

Warm Strangers

4:25

Love is Christmas

Sara Bareilles / Sara Bareilles

Love is Christmas

3:35

Hamildolph; An American Christmas Story

Eclipse 6 / original music Lin Manuel Miranda, adapted by Eclipse 6

Hamildolph MP3

5:06