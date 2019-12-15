Traveling Music 12-22-19

Traveling Music
Date: 12-22-19
Kluonie Frey for Shonti Elder
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
Humbug
Owl City / Owl City
Humbug
4:28
Christmas Time Is Here
Afro Blue / Vince Guaraldi
The Sing-off Songs of the Season
2:52
Santa Never Brings Me A Banjo
Kate Rusby / David Myles
Angels and Men
4:47
That’s Christmas To Me
Pentatonix / Pentatonix
That’s Christmas To Me
3:02
You’re a Mean One Mr. Grinch
Straight No Chaser / Theodor Geisel (Dr. Seuss), Albert Hague
Christmas Cheers
2:54
We Three Kings
Ann Reed / Traditional, adapted by Ann Reed
Not Your Average Holidy CD
3:03
The Rebel Jesus
The Chieftains with Jackson Browne / Jackson Browne
Bells of Dublin
3:48
Wassail, Wassail
Laurie Lewis and Tom Rozum / Traditional
Winter’s Grace
3:31
Balulalow
Karine Polwart / Traditional
Cold Blow These Winter Winds
3:04
St. Stephen’s Day Murders
The Chieftains with Elvis Costello / Elvis Costello
Bells of Dublin
3:25
O Holy Night
Lowland Hum / Traditional
O Holy Night MP3
4:21
Who Spiked the Eggnog?
Straight No Chaser / Straight No Chaser
Christmas Cheers
2:06
Hot Buttered Rum
Laurie Lewis and Tom Rozum / Tommy Thompson
Winter’s Grace
3:30
Atheists Christmas Carol
Vienna Teng / Vienna Teng
Warm Strangers
4:25
Love is Christmas
Sara Bareilles / Sara Bareilles
Love is Christmas
3:35
Hamildolph; An American Christmas Story
Eclipse 6 / original music Lin Manuel Miranda, adapted by Eclipse 6
Hamildolph MP3
5:06